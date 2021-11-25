Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $290.33 million and $49.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00212090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004383 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

