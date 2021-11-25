Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $441,083,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.