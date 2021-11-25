Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y stock opened at $700.30 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $658.99 and its 200-day moving average is $672.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

