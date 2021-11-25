Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €254.00 ($288.64) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €231.58 ($263.16).

FRA ALV opened at €203.10 ($230.80) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company has a fifty day moving average of €198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €205.30.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

