Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter.

IMOM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 4,051 shares of the stock traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

