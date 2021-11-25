Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV stock opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

