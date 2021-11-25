Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,726. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.