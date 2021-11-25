Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

