Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

