Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 756.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.