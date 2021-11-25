Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Alta Equipment Group worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 659.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $516.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.86. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $692,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

