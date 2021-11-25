Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

