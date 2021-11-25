Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$11.48 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.48. The firm has a market cap of C$304.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

