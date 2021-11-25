Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. Altria Group posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,273,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

