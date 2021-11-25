Amalgamated Bank Buys 31,835 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

