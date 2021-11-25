Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 16,105 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.