Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

