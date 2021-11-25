Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

