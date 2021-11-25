Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 501.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,409.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,403.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.