Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameresco by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ameresco by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,829,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,004 shares of company stock worth $22,597,489 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $92.42 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

