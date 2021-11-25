American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 8,722,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

