American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $265.48 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.72. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

