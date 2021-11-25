Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $194.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $222.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.50.

AMGN opened at $203.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

