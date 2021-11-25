Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.