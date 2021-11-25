Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 905,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,383. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,426 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,040.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

