Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.56 Million

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $407.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.40 million. Ameresco reported sales of $314.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,004 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,489. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 183,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

