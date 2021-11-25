Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report sales of $132.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $133.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $508.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.88.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $700.90. 554,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $702.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.94. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

