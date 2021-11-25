Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $5.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.92 to $30.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $32.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $646.51. The stock had a trading volume of 303,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.77. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

