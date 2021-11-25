Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 79.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.