Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.97 billion and the highest is $17.51 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,973,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

