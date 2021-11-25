Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.04 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

