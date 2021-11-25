Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce sales of $692.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.60 million and the highest is $697.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DXCM traded up $8.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.58. The company had a trading volume of 729,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.00 and a 200-day moving average of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,862 shares of company stock worth $21,958,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.