Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ opened at $19.84 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.