Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Price Target at $5.30

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $394.52 million, a P/E ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.