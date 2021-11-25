Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.97 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.