Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT at €57.00

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($64.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HLE opened at €60.34 ($68.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.32 and a 200 day moving average of €59.05. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($78.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

