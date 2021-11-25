Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Target Price at $261.76

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

