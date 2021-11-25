Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $11.83

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $622.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

