Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $10.25

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 127,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of 417.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

