Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $215.57

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. 479,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,176. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.63.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

