Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 67.63 E2open Parent $330.01 million 11.05 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.12%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

