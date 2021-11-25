Analyzing Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.73 $12.73 million $1.73 7.92 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.96 $10.47 million $0.88 9.01

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11% Riverview Bancorp 32.00% 12.80% 1.25%

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

