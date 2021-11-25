Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

