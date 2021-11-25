Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

