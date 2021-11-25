Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Anaplan stock traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 19,865,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,816. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 16,021.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

