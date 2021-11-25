Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 1,391,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 172,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 28.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

