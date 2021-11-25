Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,866 ($37.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,780.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,161.42. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,203.30 ($28.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,492.83 ($45.63).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

