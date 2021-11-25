AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Cap of $17.43 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and $1.22 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

