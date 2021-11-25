Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.66

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,423.66 ($18.60) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.54). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.54), with a volume of 3,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,423.66. The company has a market cap of £134.08 million and a P/E ratio of 30.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.