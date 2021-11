Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 92000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon; and JerseyƂ- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

